Just days after the end of the school year, on Tuesday, June 13, the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District made time to recognize student achievement.
The board meeting room was packed with students and proud parents and family members as five co-valedictorians from Tehachapi High School were honored, along with the Class of 2023’s Top 10 students.
Younger students were also honored for their achievement in statewide school testing conducted during the 2021-22 school year. Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said the results of the testing were not available in time to make recognitions last year.
Students who achieved the top scores in various subjects at each school were recognized — as well as students whose scores showed the most growth from the previous year.
Not all students were present for the awards.
Senior awards
Recognized as co-valedictorians for the THS Class of 2023 were Abigail Louise Fuller, Michelle Isabel Orellana, Jonathan Lee Shugart Jr., Sara McKenna Warner and Hannah Jean Weinstein.
Recognized as members of the THS Class of 2023 Top 10 students were Abigail Louise Fuller, Kailey Marie Kolesar, Michelle Isabel Orellana, Aiden Joseph Peck, Luke Huston Schlosser, Jonathan Lee Shugart Jr., Sophie Marie Schulstad, Savannah Grace Schultz, Sara McKenna Warner and Hannah Jean Weinstein.
CASPP awards
Recognized for achievement on the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress testing in 2021-2022 were:
Top scores, Cummings Valley Elementary: Ezekial Cairns, English language arts; Serena Thornburg, math, and English language arts; and Wyatt Whitmore, math.
Top scores, Golden Hills Elementary: Remi Bernard, math; Samuel Burkett, English language arts; and Dominick Smith, math and English language arts.
Top scores, Tompkins Elementary: Eric Chen, math and English language arts; Curtis Cummings, math; and Sophia Smith, English language arts.
Top scores, Jacobsen Middle School: Abigail Lesina, math and English language arts; Tristan Marks, math and English language arts; and Ryan Cazares, math and English language arts.
Top scores, Tehachapi High School: Ryan Fong, math and English language arts.
Top growth: Cummings Valley, Haylee Lloyd; Golden Hills, Deegan Jones; Tompkins, Rowan Laughlin; JMS, Gisselle Chavez Pineda, Kathlyn Ordaz and Zachary Fair; THS, Jessica Polanco.
