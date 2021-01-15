Lyndsey Schultz, of Tehachapi, was named to the University of Utah's fall 2020 dean's list. Schultz's major is listed as biomedical engineering BIO.
Schultz was among more than 9,700 students named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the university. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.
