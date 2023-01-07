Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Tehachapi Community Theatre Association presents the Tony nominated play “LUV” written by Murray Schiscal. Originally performed in 1965, "LUV" is a mixture of absurd humor and situational comedy.
After 15 years, old college buddies Milt and Harry rediscover each other and share their hard luck stories. Both of them are miserable and one of them wants to unload his wife, erudite Ellen, on the other. Finding out that man cannot live by bread and LUV alone, they live for connection. Of course, irony ensues and maybe the grass isn’t greener on the other side.
Staged by veteran director Gary Michael Mazzola, featuring Guy Martin, Eric Leiss and debuting for the first time is lovely Yvonne Stanchi.
Join us for a night of unbridled passion and hilarious comedy. Tickets can be purchased online at tctonstage.com for performances Feb. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 and $15 if you are a TCTA member.
