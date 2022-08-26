The deadline is coming up for those who want to buy VIP tickets to the Brews on the Mountain beer and wine festival, sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District.
This is the second year for this event, set for noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 on the Grimes Baseball Field at West Park, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. According to District Manager Corey Torres, the festival is a fundraiser for the district’s youth programs.
More than a dozen craft breweries and wineries will be on hand for the event including Bravery Brewing, Crusader Brewing, Great Change Brewing, Kern River Brewing Company, Tehachapi’s Local Craft Beer, Tehachapi Winery, Temblor Brewing Company, Lengthwise Brewing, Tehachapi Mountain Brewing, Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Westlane Brewing, Rancho De Los Viajeros Vineyard and Trustworthy Brewing Co. NUTRL, a vodka-based seltzer, will also be available, said Brenda Cavazos, interim recreation supervisor for Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District.
Adding to the fun will be live music from Dub Seeds, Muleskinner Revival Band and The Appletons, Cavazos said. Selling food will be Kiki’s Takos, Get It Twisted Potatoes, The Poke Express and P-Dubs Brew Pub.
Attendees must be 21 and over. General admission is $50 and includes a keepsake cup and unlimited beer and wine tastings. VIP admission, which provides a T-shirt and unlimited beer and wine tastings, has a Sept. 1 deadline and is $75. Designated driver admission, with no T-shirt, keepsake cup or tastings, is $15.
Register and pay online at bit.ly/3R2GO2F.
