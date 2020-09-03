Miss California United States Tiffany Rea will speak at the Wednesday, Sept. 9 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi.
A Tehachapi native, Rea, who works for the city of Tehachapi and is majoring in criminal justice in college, will discuss the enrichment and volunteer opportunities that pageant competition offers. She will compete for the title of Miss United States in Las Vegas in October.
Guests are welcome to Kiwanis meetings, and our club provides ways to reconnect with the world during these months of isolation. The meeting will be held at a private home in downtown Tehachapi.
Call Interim President Tina Cunningham, 822-4515, for the address or the ZOOM remote link. Kiwanis serves the children of the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.