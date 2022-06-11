Shaun Milke, who raced his 1978 Melanson Cassutt III M Formula race plan in the 2021 Reno Air Races, will share his experiences during Plane Crazy Saturday on June 18 at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
Plane Crazy Saturday is a monthly event sponsored by the Mojave Transportation Museum. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes free admission to historic displays at MASP.
Milke is an aerospace engineer who lives in Anchorage, Alaska and currently works as an independent contractor at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
His race plan, named Cassie, is a mid-wing cantilever monoplane with a fixed tail wheel undercarriage.
Milke’s talk will begin at 11 a.m. in the MASP board room. Seating is limited and reservations are required. A donation is requested for the presentation.
Request reservations by calling 661-342-0604 or send email to: info@mojavemuseum.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.