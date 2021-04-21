Here’s a little history on Jean-Luc Sabourin and Shelby Pumps & Well Service Inc.
I was raised in Canada and spent nearly two decades in the oil and gas industry. I worked primarily in the drilling sector on a wide variety of projects.
In 2016, I immigrated to the United States and bought a home in Bakersfield with my wife and daughter, Shelby. I was approached by Hearn Drilling shortly after arriving, asking about my experience in oil and if I ever thought about moving into water. He later introduced me to Peg and Mike Finley. We clicked immediately. I spent most of my time off for six months with Mike and Peg to understand their business, meeting their customers, and getting to know the Tehachapi area.
I purchased Finley Pump Service in 2018 and gained a new family with it. Mike and Peg have been my rocks transitioning into this business and continue to support me. I named the business after my first-born child, Shelby.
Shelby Pumps & Well Service Inc.'s values are to treat people the way I like to be treated, understand our customers' needs and not just assume what we can do for them. We keep educating ourselves with new equipment and procedures to increase efficiency and longevity.
We understand that having no water is a serious problem and take it seriously.
The services we offer are: pump equipment sales, maintenance, service and repair; new well design, installation and county permit final; well equipment upgrades; water storage and booster pump upgrades; water well testing for property sales; and well rehabilitation to improve water quality and productivity.
Whatever issue you may have with your well and equipment, we can find a solution to better your situation.
We make water great again!
