A planned presentation by Sheriff Donny Youngblood at the March 21 luncheon meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce had to be canceled due to weather, President Jeanette Pauer said.
Storm-related incidents and flooding throughout the county required the sheriff’s attention, she said.
Ashley Sodergren, regional director of Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties, expanded a planned presentation to provide a program for the meeting.
Pauer said there will not be a chamber luncheon in April due to the Tehachapi’s Finest awards dinner on April 21, which she said is sold out.
Another chamber activity coming up is a Lunch & Learn session with Christy Rabe of Platinum Realty Group from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12. Rabe will share tips and tricks for everyday organization. Space is limited, and reservations may be made by sending an email to chamber@tehachapi.com. The event will be held at the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors office, 20705 South St., Suite A.
