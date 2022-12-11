Flashing lights and sirens and an assortment of law enforcement vehicles in the Walmart parking lot on Thursday, Dec. 10, was not evidence of an emergency.
Instead, all the hoopla marked the arrival of this year’s “Shop with a Cop” event, sponsored by the Tehachapi Police Foundation.
In a Facebook post, Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger said the Tehachapi Police Department welcomed 17 local children to the annual event.
“Children were treated to Hungry Howie’s Pizza at the police station with local law enforcement officers,” the chief said. “After a visit from Santa, the kids took a ride in police cars with lights and sirens to Walmart for a fun shopping trip.”
Joining Tehachapi PD this year were officers from the Mojave office of the California Highway Patrol and deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Other participants included Bear Valley Police, Stallion Springs Police, California City Police and the California State Parks Department.
“This is an incredible experience for the kids and the officers and provides law enforcement an opportunity to develop positive and meaningful relationships with children and their families,” the chief said. He added that children from the community who demonstrated leadership, acts of kindness or excellent behavior throughout the year were selected by local organizations to participate.
He noted that the Foundation received donations from several individuals and businesses to make the event possible.
