Looking for something fun and different to brighten up your home and garden this spring? A special gift for mom or a loved one? Come shop at Sheridan’s, Tehachapi’s premier home and gift store, located downtown at 110 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
Spacious and comfortable, shopping at Sheridan’s is truly a pleasure. Home and garden decor is interspersed with furniture, art, jewelry and antiques, creating a fun and interesting shopping experience.
Our garden section features statuary, wind chimes, garden stakes, birdfeeders, and many different types of birds, animals and other pieces, ranging from beautiful to rustic to whimsical. New merchandise arrives throughout the summer, so you can be sure to find unique items each time you visit.
No matter when you visit, you will discover distinctive items for each season. We carry seasonal décor for fall, Halloween and Thanksgiving, plus the finest selection of Christmas nativities, decorations and ornaments found almost anywhere.
It’s easy to find the perfect gift at Sheridan’s! In addition to our large gift section, we have an ever changing variety of special collections, from vintage cameras to American Indian baskets and jewelry, and much more. Our jewelry collections range from Victorian to modern, while our kitchen collectibles range from antique to vintage.
Sheridan’s is truly a unique, one-of-a-kind store. Customers favorably compare shopping here to Pasadena or Carmel. We offer merchandise to please every taste and budget. We also accept top-quality art, rugs, collections and furnishings on consignment.
Stop in and enjoy the Sheridan’s shopping experience. Then top off your day next door at Kelcy’s with a delicious lunch, slice of homemade pie or a sundae. The friendly service, selection and quality at both locations will make you want to return again and again. Shop local, shop Downtown Tehachapi. You’ll be glad you did!
