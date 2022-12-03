"Shoveling Pixie Dust," a film by Tehachapi resident Tim Landry, will be screened at the Hitching Post Theaters in Tehachapi on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The biographical film has won awards at a number of film festivals.
Showtimes at 2 and 6:30 p.m. All seats for 2 p.m. showing are $7; for 6:30 p.m. show, seats are $7 each for children and seniors, $10 general admission.
More information is online at hitchingposttheaters.com or call 823-7469.
