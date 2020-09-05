As a reporter for Tehachapi News, one of my favorite events to cover is the annual Chalk on the Walk sponsored by and featured in front of Gallery ‘N’ Gifts.
Each year, chalkers of all ages flock to the downtown sidewalks early on an August morning and get to work creating colorful murals that typically last for weeks, if not months, depending on the weather.
As the coronavirus continues to rage on throughout the summer months, the town favorite was canceled this year, as were most of Tehachapi’s annual events thus far.
“It was just really heartbreaking to not be able to have the event this year,” said Gale Caldwell, president of the Tehachapi Valley Arts Association. “So many people usually come out, and it is such a fun day. It just really feels like there is something lacking in the summer when we don’t get to do these things.”
In honor of Gallery ‘N’ Gifts, and in an effort to keep at least some part of the tradition alive, Tehachapi News called on the community to create murals of their own and send in photos of their masterpieces.
We encourage the community to continue creating murals and to email photos of them to editorial@tehachapinews.com. Next week, we will feature another batch, so stay tuned!
