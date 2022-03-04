Golden Hills Community Services District’s next community yard sale will be held on Saturday, April 2. Space is limited, so early sign-ups are encouraged.
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CSD office, 21415 Reeves St., Tehachapi.
Forms are available at the office. There is a registration fee of $15 and a refundable $30 deposit that will be returned once the space is cleared at the end of the event.
For more information, call Erin Bradburn at 661-822-3064 or send email to: Ebradburn@ghcsd.com.
