Three sessions of swim lessons for youngsters are offered by Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District at the Dye Natatorium, 400-B S. Snyder Ave., Tehachapi.
Lessons are scheduled by age group: ages 3-5 and ages 6-15. Sessions are offered from June 12 through June 23, June 26 through July 7 and July 10 through July 21, but course offerings and hours vary and enrollment is limited, so early reservation is advised. Cost is $120 per child per session.
Details and online registration are available at bit.ly/3pUPcc8.
Lap swimming and deep water and shallow water aerobics are continuing, with 10-visit punch passes offered at $40 each.
For questions, comments, and more information, email a.blatt@tvrpd.org.
