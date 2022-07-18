Singer-songwriter Cole Gallagher is an old soul.
His lyrics are wise beyond his years and his understanding of music and the surrounding business is as advanced as adults.
The 20-year-old South Pasadena resident appreciates his fans, his family and the rest of his team.
“I’m extremely gracious for all the support I’ve received along this road,” he said.
“I couldn’t have done it without an army behind me.”
Gallagher’s “army” is notable. His latest single, “Chatting Through Steel,” features David Hidalgo from Los Lobos. Gallagher will perform it and other tracks from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Savannah’s Old Town Saloon, 20717 South St.
“They can expect songs from the record that’s coming out soon and stuff that I don’t know if I’ll ever release,” he said.
“I have about 30 songs recorded, and I love them all. I feel like putting them all out, but that’s a tough move. I’d love to have all the music out, but we’re releasing the songs in small chunks. That’s the way to do it.”
At age 11, he started guitar lessons with renowned composer John Klof, who continues to mentor him.
“He taught me how to play guitar and has been writing with me since I was a little kid,” Cole said.
“He’s basically the one who helped me lay the foundation for everything. I went from putting a record together in LA, to going to Nashville, to mixing the album with Vance. If it wasn’t for John, I don’t know where I would be.”
“Vance” is Vance Powell, who Cole met in the summer of 2020 during the mixing sessions for his first record. For the 16 tracks, the two spent 15 days together.
A six-time Grammy winning record producer, engineer and mixer, Powell has also turned the knobs for Phish, Chris Stapleton and Jack White, among others.
From there, Cole’s team continued to expand to include some of Americana/country’s brightest stars like engineer Chris Sikora, who produced and engineered Gallagher’s first recordings; and members of Jason Isbell’s band, the 400 Unit.
In the summer of 2020, Gallagher took a side trip to Muscle Shoals, Ala., to relax during a three-day break from recording in Nashville. Being in the right place at the right time paid off for him. He ran into Barry Billings in a Marriott hotel lobby in Florence, Ala.
“They found out they had common friends in the guys from the 400 Unit,” said Dan Gallagher, Cole’s father.
“They co-wrote a song together that was demoed by Barry and Cole at Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals. Then, Barry traveled to Buffalo to perform with Cole at his first nationally recognized music festival. He also invited Cole down to Florence, Alabama, again to perform with Jason Isbell.”
Cole continues to record with the likes of the 400 Unit’s Jimbo Hart, Sadler Vaden and Chad Gamble, as well as Hidalgo.
“Things have really been a dream come true,” Cole said.
“I have so many people to thank, and I’ll be repaying them for the next God knows how many years. I’m super, super excited to see this music come out. I can’t even begin to express what the people involved mean to me.”
