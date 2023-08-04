Head out on a local wine adventure while filling your passport for the new Bakersfield Kern County Wine Trail — which includes Tehachapi destinations.
This new endeavor joins Visit Bakersfield's popular Brewery Trail as a way to encourage residents and visitors to explore the community. (The agency also has a Bakersfield Selfie Trail with scenic destinations around town.)
Head to the Visit Bakersfield website visitbakersfield.com to sign up. Wine lovers will then be able to access their mobile exclusive passport to check in at any of the nine stops as well as redeem deals at certain locations.
Participating locations are:
BottleShock Wine and Brew (1002 19th St.)
Dorner Family Vineyard (18274 Old Ranch Road, Tehachapi)
Imbibe Wine & Spirits Merchant (4140 Truxtun Ave.): Enjoy a $20 wine card for $10
San Rucci Winery (6201 Schirra Court, Suite 7)
Tehachapi Winery (22136 Bailey Road, Tehachapi)
Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Co. (26877 Cummings Valley Road, Tehachapi): Redeem a two-for-one wine tasting
Tlo Wine Tasting Room (1212 18th St.): Receive 15% off a bottle purchase
Triassic Vineyards (24627 Cummings Valley Road, Tehachapi): Buy one wine tasting, get one free; 10% off wine purchases
Wine Me Up (3900 Coffee Road, Suite 2): Receive 20% off your bill
Along with a fun outing and possible discount, participants can amass points to redeem for branded prizes like a Wine Trail polo, custom insulated wine tote or a Wine Trail Yeti cup.
