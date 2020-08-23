People have asked us why we are doing Christina's Sixth Annual Fundraiser for Pancreatic Cancer Research this year when there have been so many devastating issues facing our country. The answer is simple. Pancreatic cancer has taken 45,750 American lives in 2019, which is more than fatal auto accidents, and is becoming the second highest death rate among all cancers. Many of us have had our lives touched by knowing someone with this disease.
Because the year 2020 has been so overwhelming to all of us, Major Jason E. George VFW has opted to downsize this year's fundraiser. We are doing away with the dinner, silent auction and raffles. Our hope is to resume our fundraiser next year as we have had in the past.
Since Christina passed away in 2014, the survival rate went from 3 percent to 9.3 percent. This increase was due to the generosity of many people in making donations to help Wage Hope for a cure.
The members of Major Jason E. George VFW 12114 are asking for a monetary donation of up to $20 ONLY if you are able to do so. As always, 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan) who once again received a 4 out of 4 star rating from Charity Navigator.
Please make your check payable to Major Jason E. George VFW since they are the sponsors of this fundraiser, and mail to 19312 Brite Valley Road, Tehachapi, Ca. 93561. For more information, you may contact Pat or Alex at 822-6722.
With love and best wishes during this difficult time from the members of Major Jason E. George VFW 12114.
Alex and Pat Athans are the parents of Christina Athans Hartley.
