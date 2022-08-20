20211208_104432.jpg

Nick Smirnoff prepares to take photos in the Bear Valley mountains.

 Contributed photo

Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association will present Nick Smirnoff, iconic local photojournalist and hiker, pictured preparing to take photos in the Bear Valley mountains, speaking on his 40-career in the movie and television business.

The free presentation will take place at 4 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Reception Room of the Oak Tree Country Club, 29541 Rolling Oak Drive.

Call Michelle if you need a gate pass at 661-972-2519.