Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association will present Nick Smirnoff, iconic local photojournalist and hiker, pictured preparing to take photos in the Bear Valley mountains, speaking on his 40-career in the movie and television business.
The free presentation will take place at 4 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Reception Room of the Oak Tree Country Club, 29541 Rolling Oak Drive.
Call Michelle if you need a gate pass at 661-972-2519.
