Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association is presenting for the second time Nick Smirnoff talking about his 40-year career in motion pictures and television.
Coming up through the ranks, by age 30 he was a member of the Directors Guild Of America. One of his main jobs was working on set as the assistant director on hundreds of TV episodes and movies. As such he worked closely with the director on both logistical decisions and actual filming, supervising painting of pantomimed background action taking place behind the speaking actors. His experience in the entertainment Industry has given him many interesting stories involving Hollywood and the life of being an "extra."
Nick also was the director on many 2nd unit film projects, a production manager, and a producer of several films.
Come join in an interesting behind-the-scenes look at Hollywood. It will take place at 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Bear Valley Springs Oak Tree Country Club, 29541 Rolling Oaks Drive.
Call Michelle if you need a gate pass at 661-972-2519.
