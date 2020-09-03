The first meeting of the 2020-21 year for American Association of University Women will feature Dr. Marilyn Schlitz speaking on “Living Deeply in the Time of a Pandemic.” The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Because of the pandemic, the meeting will be held on Zoom.
Dr. Schlitz is a highly respected social scientist, award-winning author and charismatic speaker. Her work has been featured in scientific journals as well as radio, newspapers, magazines, television and feature films. As a professor, she teaches transpersonal psychology to Ph.D. students.
AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. There are no barriers to full participation in the organization. Membership is open to any graduate holding an associate degree or equivalent, a baccalaureate or advanced degree from an accredited institution. Call 972-6508 for membership questions.
More information about the branch is available at tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
