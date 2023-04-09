It’s a dark and stormy night as six colorful strangers arrive at a very unusual dinner party. Murder and blackmail seem to be on the menu at the foreboding Boddy Manor. Witness the guests as they romp through a madcap evening full of murder, mystery and laughs. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with a dagger, Professor Plum in the lounge with a revolver or perhaps Colonel Mustard in the library with a wrench?
Watch the classic board game come to life on the Bee Kay stage directed by talented Jason Wheeler. Tehachapi Community Theater Association has been fortunate to cast "Clue On Stage" with our veteran actors but also new players.
Making their Bee Kay stage debut are Craig Weishaar, Amy Summers, Eric Loe, Rob Dixon, Melodie Meteer and Jessica DeMumbrum. Veteran performers round out the cast with Christian Engelbrecht, Karina Coglan, Jackie Walters, Daniel Franco, Glen Crosby and David Shacklock.
Find out who done it on April 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. and April 23 and 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at tctonstage.com or at the box office 30 minutes before each performance. Please join us and help solve this classic murder mystery!
