Since South Street Digital was established in 2014 by Lydia Chaney and Audrey Post. At South Street Digital they have continuously donated their services, products and personal time throughout the community in a variety of ways.
All employees serve on multiple boards including Tehachapi Police Foundation, Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, Cheers to Charity and Friends of the Depot Platform Project and GranFondo committee.
South Street Digital is committed to meeting customer needs through their quality of service with detailed eyes and over 30 years of experience. They strive to provide products that make their customers proud.
The Tehachapi community has not hesitated to exercise South Street Digital’s ability to provide products that test their limits! South Street Digital has become a printing force for the East Kern area with customers such as Rio Tinto, Mojave Air & Space Port, Lehigh Cement, Golden Queen Mining, AV EDGE, The Spaceship Company as well as numerous wind energy and solar companies.
In 2019, South Street Digital was awarded 2019 Woman Owned Business of the Year by the Central California Small Business Development Center Regional Network for exemplary public service and civic contributions to the community and Kern County. Most recently South Street Digital was awarded Small Business of the year in 2021.
Throughout this COVID pandemic, South Street Digital still remains a solid resource for the needs of our community by completing photo shoots for several schools' yearbook projects in which their normal photo company refused to perform this task this year.
