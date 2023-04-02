Tehachapi hosted a variety of musical entertainment last weekend, and one performance that stood out was the Southern Sierra Pop’s Spring Concert.
The orchestra was dressed in semi-formal attire and led Saturday afternoon by Conductor Justin Milota. The performance featured local musicians whose delivery was flawless.
Taking place again at Shepherd Of the Hills Church in Cummings Valley, with its fine acoustics and comfortable seating, the event treated the audience to 90 minutes of music ranging from light orchestral, jazz, blues and a little bit of everything in between.
Opening the performance was “The Hounds Of Spring, a Concert Overture for Winds.” Composed By Alfred Reed, it was described by the conductor as, “a poem with exuberant youthful gaiety and the sweetness of tender love.”
Other pieces included themes built around wild mustangs, wistful flights of fantasy on a cloud-filled day, and the musical joy of spring’s arrival.
After intermission, a series of musical selections featured Irish tunes. The concert concluded with a medley from Henry Mancini’s, “The Great Race.”
All concerts were free thanks to community support and financial grants by The Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association, California Community Foundation and Shell Oil Co. In-kind assistance was provided by Grace Fellowship, which provided rehearsal space, and by Shepherd Of the Hills Church, which contributed the performance venue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.