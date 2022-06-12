Southern Sierra Pops will host a free concert at 7 p.m. June 25 at Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road. Under Conductor Justin Milota, the group will be "featuring some oldies, some newbies, a few patriotic selections, and maybe a surprise or two along the way," according to a news release.
The group, which has been together since 2008, consists of band and orchestra players from Tehachapi, Bakersfield, Lancaster and Victorville.
The group's goal is to play music that everybody recognizes and appreciates, both young and old, and play it very well. Musicians range in age from 14 to 80-plus, and new members are welcome.
