Southern Sierra Pops will perform its spring concert on April 1 (no foolin’) at 3 p.m. We’ve been hard at work on challenging music, and we’re looking forward to providing an entertaining experience.
The concert will take place at Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road. The spring theme runs throughout the songs on the program. If you’ve had enough snow for awhile, then we have exactly what you need to hear.
Southern Sierra Pops continues to provide free concerts as a service to our community. (However, if you have some loose change in your pocket, we can always put it to good use.)
For more information regarding the concert, donating, or joining us, please contact us at sharp9@sbcglobal.net or 661-246-9443.
Phillip Howard is with Southern Sierra Pops.
