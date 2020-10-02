Dr. Marian Stephens will speak at the Oct. 14 meeting of AAUW Tehachapi Mountain Branch about the importance Title IX. American Association of University Women strongly supports Title IX, a groundbreaking law that has helped achieve progress for girls. She is disappointed the U.S. Department of Education has recently taken steps to dismantle many provisions of Title IX.
Dr. Stephens has more than 45 years of experience in the education. She was an administrator for 27 years and served as superintendent for 10 years. Since retiring from public education in 2007, she has worked as a consultant and provided legal support in both plaintiff and defendant cases.
AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. There are no barriers to full participation in the organization. Membership is open to any graduate holding an associate, baccalaureate or advanced degree from an accredited institution. Call 972-6508 for membership questions. More information about the branch is available at tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of the club.
