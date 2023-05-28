Cleaning up is a springtime tradition, and Tehachapi Museum certainly needed that attention. Judy Reynolds, 3rd vice-president of Tehachapi Heritage League, put out a call and was pleased when more than a dozen volunteers showed up with vacuums, brooms and dust rags and set to work. They swept, polished, shined and spruced up the exhibits.
Across the street from the museum, another crew was weeding, raking and planting in the garden adjoining the Errea House. Mary Cunningham, garden master, planned and supervised the creation of the garden. It is truly a place of beauty and is often the background for wedding pictures, baby pictures and family celebrations.
The Museum and the Errea House, in the 300 block of South Green Street, are both open Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m. They reveal the history of Tehachapi from the Indians who first lived here to the people who developed the area and made it what it is today.
This year marks the 50th anniversary since the League was established, and several special events are being planned. The next one is Author’s Day on June 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. when many local writers will discuss the books they have written.
Phyllis Belcher is a museum volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.