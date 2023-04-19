There you are, at the store looking at options for a new computer. As you look at the laptops, you notice that the Chromebook looks just like a standard laptop, and is significantly cheaper. Sounds enticing right, especially if you can spend half. The question is: What’s the difference, and what am I actually getting with the Chromebook?
The Chromebook is geared toward online storage of your documents, pictures. For this reason, many schools have given their students Chromebooks to use in the classroom and for their homework.
Laptops do the same thing as Chromebooks, with the advantage of being able to install programs, store as much information as the storage allows, right on the laptop. With a Chromebook, you store those files online, but will have to pay for additional space if you have lots of things to save.
If you do everything online, like, lookup things on the internet, email, YouTube, Netflix, Facebook, bill paying, etc., then a Chromebook would be right for you. In fact, Chromebooks are a good choice for older people who do nothing but online activities.
If you use certain programs, do lots of picture/video editing and storage, do not like using online storage, then a laptop would be right for you.
Also, if you are a gamer, then you certainly want a laptop or desktop.
Guy Martin has been servicing the Tehachapi and surrounding areas with computer repair services for more than 22 years.
