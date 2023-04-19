Landmark Real Estate Group, founded by Naylan Bender and Mark Hitt, opened its doors in downtown Tehachapi in January of 2020. The duo bring more than 25 years of combined real estate expertise and a passion for helping their clients meet their home ownership and real estate investment goals. Naylan serves as the broker and specializes in property management and residential real estate. Mark specializes in residential and commercial real estate as well as new construction and real estate investment opportunities. Landmark Real Estate serves Tehachapi, Kern County, the Antelope Valley and beyond.
Both Mark and Naylan have lived in Tehachapi for more than 17 years and have both raised their families here. They appreciate every aspect of life on the mountain and are proud to be members of this community. They stay up to date with business and development in our community and understand how that may impact the real estate market and their clients. They are excited to see the responsible growth in Tehachapi and to share some of the new restaurants, wineries and breweries with visitors and clients alike.
Naylan and Mark would be happy to speak to you about your real estate goals. Mark frequently provides tours to clients relocating to Tehachapi so they can better understand our unique community and find a home and location that are the perfect fit. Mark strives to provide his expertise to help buyers understand programs available to them whether purchasing new construction or an existing home. Both Mark and Naylan would be happy to look at your current home and provide guidance on getting it ready to sell and discuss market conditions. If you are looking to invest in real estate, they can provide tips to maximize your investment and Naylan can help you manage your properties with ease and confidence.
Landmark Real Estate Group is located at 112 E. F St., Suite B. If you are in the downtown area, they welcome you to stop in and say hello, as the sign in their quaint downtown office says “Come on in, we’re awesome!” Naylan and Mark would love to assist you with any of your real estate needs.
