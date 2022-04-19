California State Parks is currently taking reservations for the spring tour season at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park in Tehachapi. Visitation is only permitted on a guided tour, which involves a moderately strenuous three-hour hike.
Although no structures remain on this Kawaiisu (Nuwä) Native American village site, the area’s rich history comes alive through the trained volunteer tour guides and the clues that the inhabitants left behind. Tomo-Kahni means “winter home” in Kawaiisu, and rock rings mark the locations of many of the kahni, or homes, that were built of juniper boughs. Hundreds of mortar holes in the park tell of a very active past. The tour also includes Medicine Cave, Nettle Springs and a cave with pictographs — a sacred place of the Kawaiisu.
Spring tours are offered from April 23 through June 11. Activities begin at 8:30 a.m. with an orientation at the Tehachapi Museum in Tehachapi and last approximately four hours, including travel time to and from the park (transportation is not provided).
Please note: This tour is not safe for those with heart conditions, breathing problems or walking limitations. Weather at the high-elevation park is variable, so layered clothing is recommended. Ample drinking water, sun protection, and sturdy walking shoes are also necessary.
The tour fee is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 6-16 (age 5 and under are free, but not recommended on tours). Tours are limited to 12 people and fill up fast, so reservations are highly recommended (for an additional fee of $10 per party).
To make a reservation or for more information, call (661) 946-6092 or email Mojave.Sector@parks.ca.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.