St. Malachy Church will hold a rummage sale at 407 W. E St. in McMullan Hall.
It will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. It is sponsored by the Catholic Daughters Court #2360.
