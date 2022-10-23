Mason Pearson does it all! He took a llama, a turkey, chickens, a goose and a rabbit to the Kern County Fair this year — in addition to a loaf of sourdough bread, vegetables that he grew and sewing projects.
The Stallion Springs 4-H Club member keeps busy year-round, according to his mother Susan. And he was inspired to enter a range of divisions during the recent fair.
With his llama — named Journey — Pearson won grand champion halter llama. He also placed first in senior llama showmanship and obstacle class.
His 50-pound Bronze, tom market turkey won reserve champion, Pearson’s mom said. And he won grand champion chicken meat pen, a step up from last year when his entry won reserve champion, chicken meat pen.
In smaller division classes his Jersey Giant cockerels (chickens) got best and reserve American breeds, and his goose got best goose and reserve champion waterfowl.
He also won the triple star showmanship class (special needs division) in both poultry and rabbit showmanship. And his English lop rabbit won the heavyweight class.
In youth crafts classes Pearson won “Best of Breads” with his sourdough loaf, and lots of first places with his sewing and vegetable projects.
— Claudia Elliott
