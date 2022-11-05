Stallion Springs 4H had a very successful year at the Kern County Fair. The members took an array of projects to include pigs, sheep, poultry, rabbits, cavies, dairy goats, llamas and still exhibits. Members are able to bring projects that they work on all year long to compete against other kids in our county. Tehachapi is well represented by various clubs in our town winning many highly sought-after awards.
The Stallion Springs 4H worked very hard during this whole year and it really showed in the ring. First year member Charlie Dobbs, won 3rd place in pork and plaid. She and her pig Charlotte were dressed to impress in their plaid outfits. Presley Wilsted won pee wee cavy showmanship and is excited to be a junior next year. She showed a Nigerian Dwarf goat for the first time. Her Rhode Island Red won Best SCCL. Kenley Wilsted won 1st place with her Hampshire sheep.
Brent Loyd won junior poultry showmanship and second in round robin. Olivia Loyd won senior dairy goat and rabbit showmanship. She competed in large and small animal round robin. She got 1st place in Kern Bred and Fed with her Hampshire sheep. Moria Loyd won senior poultry showmanship, Best in Show cavy, and second in round robin.
Alexia Wilsted brought her turkey to the red barn to be considered for Grand Champion. Riley Wilsted brought two pigs this year and had a lot of fun helping and volunteering in the pig barn. She also showed her Nigerian Goat “Midge.” Lainey and Sullivan Mountjoy decided to take turkeys to the fair as their first ever market project. They both did very well and plan to take large animals next year. Mason Pearson won showmanship for poultry and llama. He did very well in the poultry barn as well, winning Reserve Champion Turkey and Grand Champion Meat Pen.
Alexia Wilsted and Moria Loyd were both awarded scholarships from Friends of the Kern County Fair at the Parade of Champions. All members received many additional class and showmanship wins.
The Stallion Springs 4H club is happy that everything is settling down after such a busy fair season. They would like to thank all of their sponsors for their support as none of this would be possible without them.
The 4H clubs participate in county and state events all year. The program teaches leadership, community service and so much more. Best of all, they form lifelong relationships and friendships. If you would like to get your children involved in 4H, contact Lori Rodgers at 661-549-2703.
Moria Loyd is the news reporter for the Stallion Springs 4H.
