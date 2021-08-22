The Stallion Springs Community Library will hold an art and book sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at the library, 20030 Pelliser in Cummings Valley.
The community is encouraged to join in for art, books and refreshments. It is sponsored by the Stallion Springs library staff and the Stallion Springs Artist Exchange Group.
The library is open to the public every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m.
