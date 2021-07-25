An Art Show and Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at the Stallion Springs library located at 20030 Pelliser Drive in Stallion Springs. Admission is free.
Come meet the local artists. The library will be selling books for $1 per bag.
The library is open to the public every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from noon until 3 p.m.
Organizers hope you will join them for a fun-filled day with refreshments, art and books.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.