The Stallion Springs Library will host an Art and Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 and Oct. 30 at 20030 Pelliser in Cummings Valley.
September and October will feature new art with the October show featuring autumn and winter artwork.
The Stallion Springs library is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Books and art will be available for purchase during regular library hours.
