Michelle and Austin Story fell in love with Stallion Springs after he finished up a stint in the Marine Corps and landed a job in Palmdale about two years ago.
With a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old, Michelle Story started looking at her own options for employment and eventually decided to open a childcare center in a vacant commercial building just three doors down from the family’s home.
She soon learned that there is a need for childcare in the Cummings Valley community.
“We have families who have been on a waitlist now for a while,” she said.
Story’s efforts to open the center have been stymied by what she calls red tape and roadblocks, and she remains frustrated that after months of effort, there is still work to do before the center can open.
But Story hasn’t been waiting idly. In addition to caring for her children and efforts to get the childcare center open, she decided to write a children’s book, and it was recently published.
“Baby J and The Solar System” is the title of the colorful 28-page soft-cover book. Her husband provided illustrations, she said.
It’s her first book, but she has others in the works.
“I have plans to write and publish many more books that will help more than just my own kids,” she said. “The boy pictured in this book is my son, and my daughter will be featured in my next book.”
“I love that I can work on projects that include my kids,” the author said. “And I am looking forward to not only my next book, but also helping children be inspired to learn and read.”
Story self-published the book, and it is available on Amazon for $11.99.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
