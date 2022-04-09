Who hasn’t been touched by what we are seeing happening in Ukraine? It has been an independent free country for 30 years and suddenly it is being devastated by bombs and merciless invasion. After crying at pictures of communities destroyed, bodies in the street and the absolute horror of war, it was time to do something about it.
I ask that you join us as a community to show your support by attending The Humanitarian Concert for Ukraine being held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Aspen Builders Inc. Activities Center at 410 W. D St. Tickets are a mere $25 and all funds will be going directly to Ukraine.
The Rotary Club of Tehachapi Foundation is the sponsoring nonprofit and Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District is supporting the event through the use of their facility and staff. Tickets are available in advance at The Loop office, 206 Green St.; Alta One in Albertsons; or The Stallion Springs General Store at 27750 Stallion Springs Drive. Tickets will also be available at the door if it is not sold out.
We’re featuring four fun and exciting bands including Grievance, a Southern/Classic and Country Rock band from The Antelope Valley area; Tehachapi local Ryan Sillifant, who sings blues and Americana and is proficient on guitar, drums, piano and bass; Mean Gene Band, or MGB, a fun, powerhouse, wide variety ROCK and Pop Band and featuring Beachwood Recording Artist, James Lee Stanley, singer/songwriter who has more than 35 albums released and performs nationally. Fiddler’s Crossing is donating the sound system and Ryan Sillifant, who is also a sound engineer, will be mixing sound.
We are thrilled to announce that Pepsico is donating soda which will be for sale, Frito Lay is donating an assortment of chips which will be for sale, LCB, Tehachapi’s first craft brewery has donated four cases of beer which will be for sale, Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company has donated and will be offering their delicious Sangria for sale. There will also be hot dogs for sale.
Additionally, we will have an opportunity drawing for a basket of over $600 worth of gift cards and a limited-edition print. So, you can eat, drink and be merry. You can dance, enjoy the music, and generally enjoy an afternoon with friends while you are helping our town to show its support for the people of Ukraine.
If you can’t go to the concert but would like to offer financial support, you can send a check to Rotary Club of Tehachapi Foundation, P.O. Box 897, Tehachapi, CA 93581 and mark UKRAINE in the description line. Or you can simply donate at our GoFundMe page which is https://www.gofundme.com/f/humanitarian-concert-for-ukraine
The email for any additional information you may need is ttownforukraine@gmail.com.
Linda Carhart is a member of Rotary Club of Tehachapi and is involved in various community efforts.
