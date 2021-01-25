Due to the snowfall in the Tehachapi area and the closure of Highway 58, Stockdale Tile has postponed its barbecue for Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley employees until Feb. 3.
Stockdale Tile owner Tony Marion will host the event as a way to thank and show appreciation for medical personnel for their hard work and dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The barbecue is for all employees at the Tehachapi location of Adventist Health located at 1100 Magelian Drive.
During the summer, Marion provided food for some of the hospitals in Bakersfield as well.
Local Tehachapi restaurant P-Dubs will provide the food, and local bakery TehachaPIE will provide pies for dessert.
There will be two servings that day, 11 a.m. for the day shift employees, and 6 p.m. for the night shift employees.
For further information, contact, Tony Marion at 201-2300.
