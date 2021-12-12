Fourteen-year-old Tehachapi High School freshman Annie Loken completed her first solo glider flight on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Mountain Valley Airport in Tehachapi.
Flight instructor Mike Oldershaw has been working with Annie on the ground and taking her up in the Schweizer 2-33, weekly for the last seven months to get her ready for her solo flight.
On the big day, the tow pilot took Annie up to 1,000 feet. Annie released the tow rope, soared in a pattern, and landed smoothly on the runway. Annie’s parents, a family friend, and her flight instructor were on hand to watch her complete her first solo flight.
Tradition is to douse the new pilot with water when she gets out of the glider, and her Dad, Solve Loken, did the honors. After the flight, Annie was able to sign the Brag Board in the flight office.
When asked about the flight, Annie stated that she felt prepared and that the first solo “wasn’t any different than the flights I’ve been doing with Mike.”
The flight school and airport are owned and operated by Jane and Larry Barrett. The Barretts have welcomed Annie and, earlier in the year, awarded her with a $2,000 scholarship to help her continue her flying lessons. Annie also volunteers at the airport to earn flight time.
Annie’s mom, Alisha Loken, wants to thank the Barretts for their support and to let the community know about the opportunity for kids to learn to fly at the Skylark North Glider Flight School. Annie wants to continue soaring, obtain a glider license when she turns 16, and start lessons in motorized planes.
Annie’s love of flying started when she attended a local airshow and tried a flight simulator. After that, she was also able to copilot a plane in Alaska, flying over an ice field, and flew in a float plane in Seattle. Her other interests include fishing and playing varsity volleyball for the Tehachapi High School Warriors.
Annie volunteers for the Lake Quality Advisory Committee in Bear Valley Springs doing water testing and assisting with fish and aquatic plant management. Annie is a straight A student and hopes to attend a university in a few years to study wildlife and fisheries management.
Alisha Loken is the mother of Annie Loken.
