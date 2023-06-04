Heidi Skeels, a teacher at Tehachapi High School, and Gabriela Gutierrez, a graduating senior who is also a co-valedictorian for the Class of 2023, were among award winners recently recognized by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.
Skeels was one of 17 teachers to receive the 2023 Inspirational High School Educator Award. Gutierrez was one of 17 students honored as 2023 Merit Award recipients.
“I want to congratulate our bright, young students who have demonstrated success in the classroom and who remind us that the future is in good hands," McCarthy said in a statement. "I am also pleased to recognize our wise educators who, each and every day, encourage their students to strive for excellence. The commitment to academics by both our students and teachers is inspiring, and it is an honor to recognize their hard work and dedication."
Students were nominated by their principals for academic excellence, community service, involvement in extracurricular activities and leadership skills. The educator winners were chosen from those nominated by Merit Award nominees as their most inspirational academic influence, according to McCarthy's office.
