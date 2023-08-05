Mountain Chalkers Studio will host an Arts & Crafts Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at 20221 W. Valley Blvd. in Old Town Tehachapi.
The event will feature 10 unique vendors from Kern and beyond.
Customers can enjoy a variety of vendor crafts featuring skin care, incense, crocheted apparel, shower sprays, handcrafted soap, house cleaning supplies, faith based home decor, men's body care, sugar scrubs, essential oils and ZYTO health scans, kids and tweens T-shirts and more.
There is no cost to attend the event.
Customers can also demonstrate how to chalk with mesh stencils and try a mini chalk art project. Each class starts at the top of the hour between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
