The American Legion Family will host the Wall of Valor on the 4th of July in the gazebo at Central Park. The Legion Family consists of American Legion Post 221, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 221, The American Legion Riders Chapter 221, and The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 221.
The “Wall of Valor” celebrates the active duty military from Tehachapi. Gold Star heroes are also honored.
If you would like someone on the wall this year, please fill out the Wall of Valor form and submit it along with a 5X7 nonreturnable photo along with branch of service, rank and current duty station. Photos can be taken to Tehachapi News, 411 N. Mill St., or The Loop Newspaper, 206 S. Green St. Photos and information can be emailed to linda_carmichael93561@yahoo.com. Last day to submit names is Monday, June 20.
If you previously have had someone on the wall, please let us know if their information stays the same or if there are changes. If we don’t hear from you, they unfortunately will not be included.
Please stop by the gazebo on July 4 to see the display and our new wall, which was purchased with a donation from Constellation Energy of Antelope Valley.
