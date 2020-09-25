After more than 20 years of singing for Tehachapi, the Summit Singers has made the difficult decision to disband the organization. When COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Spring Concert last May, along with the stoppage of all group gatherings such as choir practice, we kept hoping for a quick end to the pandemic and a return to normal. As time went on with no end in sight, it was clear that there couldn’t even be a 2020 Christmas Concert!
In August, instead of our annual “back to practice” potluck, we sadly held an official farewell potluck instead, voting to formally disband and say goodbye.
Over the years, we have come to know and love many of you in the community, both as singers and as supporters. There have been concerts with standing room only, concerts with singers and fans braving snowstorms to attend, as well as concerts with just a few able to attend. We have had singers drive many miles weekly for practice, and some who could just walk from across the street. Wherever they came from, they were always welcomed with a smile!
Don’t forget to continue to patronize and support those businesses who supported us over the years with donations, services, and/or ads in our concert programs. We won’t forget them, and will continue to support and appreciate them.
And finally, if any school, church, or organization is interested in acquiring some of our choral music, please contact Bev Tracy at 858-8673.
Corrine Stone is a member of the Summit Singers.
