Kern County Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner will host a movie in the park and county resource fair Friday, Sept. 17 at Meadowbrook Park.
The resource fair, to start at 5 p.m., will include representatives of Kern County Public Health, Behavior Health, Animal Services, Public Words, Parks, Libraries, Veterans Services, Aging and Adult Services, Employers' Training Resources and local groups.
Steven Spielberg's "The Goonies" will be shown after sunset.
Free barbecue hot dogs and light refreshments will be available.
