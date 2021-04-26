Helping Animals Live Tomorrow Rescue has been serving all of Kern County — including Tehachapi— since 2008, finding homes for abandoned, stray and shelter dogs. H.A.L.T. Rescue is a small group with a mighty mission to rescue and adopt. Working as one, H.A.L.T. is powered by a small staff of volunteers with a cohesive love of animals and the commitment of making a difference in our community.
All of the animals in our program receive routine veterinary care as well as being spayed or neutered before being placed in a home. We do not discriminate because of breed or behavior; however, available space does impact the number of animals we can serve. Our adoption protocol is designed to match each dog with a suitable home that will last forever.
Established in 2015, our Rags to Rescue resale store supports our Hunter’s Fund Mission of assisting people in the community facing emergency veterinary care for their dogs. This program is designed to help those meeting eligibility criteria to get initial medical care when faced with an unexpected, catastrophic situation. We also put emphasis on spay and neuter and will provide assistance along with education in this area.
Since 2016, we have had the opportunity to participate in our local schools with our P.A.W.S. (Pet Awareness Week for Students) Program. This fun-filled program teaches third graders the importance of pet responsibility aligned to current curriculum in the subjects of reading and math.
As a fourth-year participant in Give Big Kern, we invite you to learn more about our organization by visiting givebigkern.org and searching for “helping animals live tomorrow.” Please consider giving to us. Last year, we were able to raise $6,000 in just one day with the community’s help! Despite the struggles and impact of the past year, we are counting on the generosity of Kern County to make May 4 a monumental day for the dogs we save every day!
Patricia Irwin is the founder of H.A.L.T.
