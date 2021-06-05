The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, and the Symphonic Chorus with director Angela Rodriguez, performed May 16 via livestream on the Tehachapi Symphony Facebook page. This and previous concerts from this year can be found and enjoyed through the website. Steps to find the Livestream:
If you have Facebook, once there, search for Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra. If you do not have a Facebook account, log on to your computer and search the internet for the Tehachapi Symphony. You will find Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra - Home with a Facebook.com address. Choose this and if you do not want to create an account, click not now. Click on Livestream Video.
Angela Rodriguez has been the director of the Symphonic Chorus for the last two years. She is a resident of Tehachapi and has been a member of the chorus since 2011. She was a voice student of Kathy Kelly, the chorus's previous director. She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in music with an emphasis on vocal performance from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan. There she studied voice with Dr. Kristin Newbegin and Dr. Mackenzie Philips and choral conducting with Timothy Tharaldson. While at Benedictine, Rodriguez directed a student choir and was also a member of the college's auditioned Chamber Singers with whom she toured in Italy in 2018. She currently gives private voice and piano lessons and is involved at St. Malachy Church as an accompanist and cantor. She will be leaving at the end of May for a teaching job and a director’s gig in Texas.
The Symphonic Chorus will need another director. If you, or someone you know, may be interested, please contact a member of the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus or a Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra board member. Let’s not make this the last concert for the members of the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus.
For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
