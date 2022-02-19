Sonja Bronson, an accomplished photographer and current president of BVCAA, presented a check for $1,000 to the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra. Since 1989, Bear Valley Cultural Arts Association has been promoting awareness and public interest in the arts in BVS and the surrounding communities.
The next TSO concert will be Sunday, March 6 at Country Oaks Baptist Church.. The Black History Month celebration will include William Grant Still’s "Sahdji," Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s "The Bamboula," and Wynton Marsalis’s "Concerto in D" featuring violinist Lorenz Gamma and members of the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus.
Please wear a mask to enjoy the concert in person at 4 p.m. or live-streamed on Facebook. For more information, see www.tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Karen Budai is with Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus.
