The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra is one of the recipient organizations for the 2023 Cheers to Charity event. The goal of Cheers to Charity is to raise money and give it away to local nonprofits. The Tehachapi Symphony needs funds to defray the costs to continue its tradition of free symphony concerts for all.
Cheers for Charity is an outdoor event at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at Aviator Park. The event features great food, fine wines, craft and home-brewed beer, dancing, games, desserts and a silent auction.
Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com or through the Tehachapi Symphony website where you can designate your support to go to the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra. Tickets sell out each year, so buy your tickets now for Saturday, Aug. 12.
Karen Budai is with Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.