The Good time Badges and T-shirts have the theme and official logo of the 59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival on them. The cost per badge is $2; the T-shirt is $20. When purchasing your Good Time Badge or T-shirt, please remember that proceeds go back into our wonderful community.
Good Time Badges and T-shirts will be available at the Chamber Table at the Gazebo in Central Park and on sale during the Mountain Festival. There is a limited quantity, so make sure to buy early!
